Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. 1,387,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,716. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

