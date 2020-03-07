Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,846 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 920,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,440 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

SUM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. 1,250,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,359. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

