Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 55.0% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,579 shares of company stock worth $20,264,169. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $137.05. 3,204,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,718. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

