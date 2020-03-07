Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of FARO Technologies worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 925,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,580,000 after buying an additional 252,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 390,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

FARO stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 99,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,769. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.39.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

