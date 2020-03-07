Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $513,683,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.64. 21,674,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,025,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.44. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.