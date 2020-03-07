Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 761 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,615.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $53,927,000 after purchasing an additional 575,579 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. 11,530,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

