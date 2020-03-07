ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 139,819 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,819 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Caterpillar worth $157,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 39.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 922.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,315. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.