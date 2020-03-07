ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 69,385 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $110,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Citigroup reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

