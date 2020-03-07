ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 86,604 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,604 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Dover worth $127,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.49. 1,806,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.