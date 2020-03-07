ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $124,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 88.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.33. 670,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $315.09 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.34 and a 200 day moving average of $358.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

