ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,018 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $118,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,457,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. 6,339,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

