ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Genuine Parts worth $113,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,041. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

