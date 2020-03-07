ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 82,037 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 82,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Becton Dickinson and worth $133,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 208,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 244,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

NYSE:BDX traded down $5.02 on Friday, hitting $239.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,223,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.33 and its 200 day moving average is $258.70. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

