ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331,952 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of AFLAC worth $120,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,310,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,713. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

