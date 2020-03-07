ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 755,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,966 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $116,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.54.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.