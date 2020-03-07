ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $118,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.97. 8,109,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.