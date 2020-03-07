ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 105,967 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Chubb worth $131,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. 3,488,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,750. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $131.63 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

