ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 151,118 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,318,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,118 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $149,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

