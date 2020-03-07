ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 151,675 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,027,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,675 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $175,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $49,308,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after acquiring an additional 176,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,315,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $159.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $148.15 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

