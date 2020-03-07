ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 40,529 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,687 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $139,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.77. 5,605,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.61. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

