ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 513,347 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,833,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,347 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Comcast worth $172,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,267,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,298,798. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.