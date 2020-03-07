ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 782,081 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.68% of People’s United Financial worth $113,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 413,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 678,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 243,403 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,306,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,758. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

