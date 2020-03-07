ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $120,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.31. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

