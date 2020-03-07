Pure Hits Market Capitalization of $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

