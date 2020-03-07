Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $46,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,415,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,105,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,587 shares of company stock worth $34,360,840 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $6.26 on Friday, hitting $494.43. 1,120,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $500.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.29 and its 200 day moving average is $343.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

