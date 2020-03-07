Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $37,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 265,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.85. 1,321,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,089. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.