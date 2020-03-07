Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after buying an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,619,000 after buying an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after buying an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.33. 670,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,567. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.72. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $315.09 and a 12-month high of $395.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

