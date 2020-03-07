Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

