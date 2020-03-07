S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of S&P Global worth $137,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 225,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in S&P Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,594.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 100,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.06. 2,513,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.85 and a 200 day moving average of $269.67. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $194.95 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

