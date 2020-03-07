Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $86,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.99.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. 18,099,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

