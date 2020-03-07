Stellar (XLM) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $420.09 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, ZB.COM, Exmo and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,223,415,804 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, Exrates, Upbit, Stronghold, Cryptomate, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, ABCC, RippleFox, Vebitcoin, CryptoMarket, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Kuna, Kucoin, BitMart, OKEx, Bittrex, Koinex, CEX.IO, Koineks, Binance, Kryptono, Kraken, CoinEgg, Poloniex, BCEX, Indodax, Liquid, Ovis, C2CX, Bitfinex, Huobi, Sistemkoin, GOPAX and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

