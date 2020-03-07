Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 2,257,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,009. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,071 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,131. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.