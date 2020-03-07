T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $126,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,392. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $95.07 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

