TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Receives Sector Perform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform overweight rating on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.80.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 2,501,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.05. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $60,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $5,012,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

