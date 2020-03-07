United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,067 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Technologies worth $161,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in United Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after acquiring an additional 697,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,333,000 after purchasing an additional 177,774 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $126.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,567,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,996. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.56.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

