Utah Retirement Systems Makes New $14.39 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 255,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,965,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.