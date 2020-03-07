Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,718 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $169,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

WBA traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,808,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

