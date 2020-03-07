XRP (XRP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. XRP has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and approximately $2.30 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatehub, Zebpay, Cryptohub and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,068,479 coins and its circulating supply is 43,818,008,717 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, Braziliex, ZB.COM, C2CX, Coindeal, BtcTurk, Kraken, Coinhub, Gatehub, Tripe Dice Exchange, RippleFox, Coinone, FCoin, Covesting, Bits Blockchain, Binance, Bitstamp, Cryptomate, Stellarport, CoinEgg, BCEX, Kuna, WazirX, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Cryptohub, Bithumb, Korbit, Huobi, Liquid, Bitsane, BTC Markets, OKEx, DigiFinex, BTC Trade UA, CEX.IO, LiteBit.eu, Fatbtc, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Koinex, Sistemkoin, LakeBTC, Coinbe, Independent Reserve, Bitbns, Koineks, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coinrail, Exmo, OTCBTC, ABCC, Coinsuper, Upbit, BitFlip, CoinFalcon, BitBay, CoinBene, BitMarket, MBAex, Bitbank, Bitlish, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, Zebpay, GOPAX, B2BX, Bitfinex, Ripple China, DragonEX, Indodax, Bitinka, Instant Bitex, Bitso, Exrates and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.