Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to report sales of $676.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $639.00 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $359.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,852,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.