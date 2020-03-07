Zacks: Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report sales of $340.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.90 million and the lowest is $322.90 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $353.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share.

CACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

CACC traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.34. 170,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.69. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $385.36 and a one year high of $509.99.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total value of $6,913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,725 shares of company stock valued at $74,215,338. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

