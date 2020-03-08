-$0.57 EPS Expected for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.94) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at $506,610,630.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Heather Preston purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $55,554.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 204,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,909. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

