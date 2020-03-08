-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNST shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $299,506.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $35.00. 397,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,457. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

