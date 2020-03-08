$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.64. 1,173,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

