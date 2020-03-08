Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $65.00 at Cfra

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by Cfra from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Ambarella stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919 in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,407 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 204,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 283,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 876,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

