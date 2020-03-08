Analysts Anticipate Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.71. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

