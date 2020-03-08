Analysts Expect Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post ($0.42) Earnings Per Share

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.42) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Gevo an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEVO. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,152. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Gevo has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 34.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

