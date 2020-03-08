Analyzing Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) & Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vaccinex and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $164.80, indicating a potential upside of 53.23%. Given Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaccinex and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $720,000.00 109.07 -$29.52 million ($5.19) -0.92 Ligand Pharmaceuticals $120.28 million 14.75 $629.30 million $2.11 50.97

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaccinex. Vaccinex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex -4,740.03% -585.69% -255.28% Ligand Pharmaceuticals 523.19% 4.34% 2.40%

Risk & Volatility

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of Vaccinex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Vaccinex on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorders; VX25, a bi-specific natural killer T (NKT) cell stimulator, for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy; BVX20, an investigational and humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of for multiple sclerosis. It has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA to test pepinemab in combination with avelumab checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC patients. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer. The company's partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, muscle wasting, liver and kidney diseases, and others. It is also developing a small molecule glucagon receptor antagonist for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

