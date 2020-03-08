Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,010 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

