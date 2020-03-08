Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $511.61

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $511.61 and traded as low as $500.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 5,340 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 561.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 511.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 million and a PE ratio of -87.93.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

