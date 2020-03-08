Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $291.62

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $291.62 and traded as low as $225.00. Biome Technologies shares last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -10.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.98.

Biome Technologies Company Profile (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Italy, France, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

